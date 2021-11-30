Beer-drinking Villager jailed on DUI charge after hitting two vehicles at local restaurant

A beer-drinking Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after hitting two vehicles at a local restaurant and allegedly fleeing the scene.

A woman reported that her 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was struck by a light blue 1999 Ford Econoline E350 van at about 5 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of NYPD Pizza at 4046 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages. The van also hit the rear bumper of an unoccupied gray 2017 GMC Acadia, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

While the owner of the pickup was being interviewed by deputies, the van returned to the parking lot. After pulling in, the driver of the van improperly parked, taking up two spaces. When the driver rolled down his window, the deputy immediately noticed the “odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from the van.

The driver of the van was identified as 44-year-old Kason Mills Hatfield who lives at 7563 SE 170th Longview Lane in the Greenwood Villas in the Village of Calumet Grove.

The Atlanta, Ga. native declined to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed a 2016 arrest on a charge of driving under the influence in Tennessee.

An inventory of the van prior to towing turned up an open 12-back of Bud Light with a black trash bag half full of empty beer cans.

Hatfield was arrested on charges of DUI and hit and run. He was also ticketed on charges of open container in a motor vehicle and careless driving. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.