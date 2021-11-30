Officials begin process to send Villager convicted of sex offense back to Rhode Island

Local officials have begun the process to send a Villager convicted of a sex offense back to Rhode Island to face an additional criminal charge.

Earl Vincent Knight Jr., 74, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was placed on probation last week in connection with a case in which he was charged with videoing his granddaughters as they changed clothes in a spare bedroom at his home on Saint Andrews Boulevard. He also paid in full on Nov. 24 a total of $3,620 owed in fines and court fees. Lake County Jail records indicate he was released at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Although the Lake County charges appear to be satisfied and the Massachusetts native will be on probation for the next five years, there remains a Bristol County, R.I. warrant charging him with second degree child molestation/sexual assault.

Lake County Court records indicate the process was started Monday for a governor’s warrant that would enable Knight’s extradition to Rhode Island. A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 3 in Lake County Court.