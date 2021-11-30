55 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Republican Villager arrested after allegedly casting more than one election ballot

By Meta Minton
Joan Halstead
Joan Halstead

A Villager who is a registered Republican has been arrested on a warrant charging her with casting more than one election ballot.

Joan Halstead, 72, of the Village of Palo Alto was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Monday on the Sumter County warrant charging her with fraud, “casting more than one ballot at any election.” She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released at 8:28 p.m. Monday after posting $2,000 bond.

In October, Halstead filed paperwork indicating she intended to challenge incumbent Sumter County School Board member Sally Moss, who has filed to run for re-election. However, Halstead, a former special education teacher in the Scranton (Pennsylvania) Public School District, later withdrew her candidacy in the non-partisan school board race.

Halstead purchased her home at 1848 Palo Alto Ave. in April 2020. Sumter County voter records indicated she registered as a Republican on June 29, 2020.

Her social media activity suggests she is a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

