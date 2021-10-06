87.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Villager files paperwork to seek another term on Sumter County School Board

By Meta Minton

Sally Moss
A Villager has filed paperwork indicating she intends to seek another term on the Sumter County School Board.

Sally Moss of the Village of Virginia Trace has prefiled paperwork with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office to run for another term in 2022 in District 1.

Moss was originally appointed to the school board in 2018 by Gov. Rick Scott to fill a vacancy created by the death of fellow Villager Haydn Evans. Moss ran later that year and won election.

As a school board member, Moss has championed an enormously successful drive each year to collect school supplies for students in need.

She served for many years as chair of the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors.

