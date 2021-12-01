61.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Mother and baby transported to Villages hospital after crash snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road

By Meta Minton

A mother and her infant daughter were transported from the scene of a crash Wednesday afternoon on Rolling Acres Road that snarled traffic in the vicinity.

Harley Robinson, 23, and her infant daughter were transported by Lake EMS to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after the vehicle in which they were traveling was involved in the three-vehicle crash at 1:19 p.m. on Rolling Acres Road at Oak Street, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Two people riding in this vehicle were transported to UF Health The Villages Hospital after the crash on Rolling Acres Road.

They had been riding in a silver 2010 Hyundai sedan driven by 31-year-old David Andrew Peco, who lives at the Oakleaf Apartment Homes on County Road 466 in Lady Lake. His vehicle rear-ended a silver 2019 Kia SUV driven by 31-year-old Alexander Christian Hyman of Winter Park which had been stopped in traffic. The force of that collision pushed Hyman’s vehicle into the rear of a blue 2021 Honda SUV driven by 72-year-old Rebecca Jane Bewersdorf of The Villages. She had also been stopped in traffic.

The airbag in Peco’s vehicle deployed upon impact.

Emergency personnel were on the scene of the accident.

Peco told police that the other two vehicles “came to a sudden stop” and he couldn’t stop to avoid the collision. Peco was ticketed for not carrying his driver’s license.

