59.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 2, 2021
type here...

Wildwood motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV driven by Summerfield woman

By Meta Minton
Tony Sammons
Tony Sammons

A Wildwood motorcyclist has died after colliding with a sport utility vehicle driven by a Summerfield woman.

Tony Sammons, 52, died Thursday at Ocala Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in the crash.

He had been riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 10:41 a.m. Monday heading north on U.S. Hwy. 27 at Citizens Boulevard in Leesburg when he collided with a 2017 Buick SUV driven by 79-year-old Nancy Mitchell of Summerfield, according to the Leesburg Police Department. She had been attempting to make a left turn onto Citizens Boulevard.

He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital in Ocala.

The crash remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Traffic Unit.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Let’s defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives

A Village of Pine Hills resident contends we need to defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests greedy players and owners are cutting their own throats with a looming baseball lockout.

CNN finally caves to pressure on Chris Cuomo

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that CNN finally caved to pressure on Chris Cuomo. However, he thinks CNN should take it a step farther.

Biblical perspective on our heritage

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a Biblical perspective on our heritage.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos