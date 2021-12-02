Wildwood motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV driven by Summerfield woman

A Wildwood motorcyclist has died after colliding with a sport utility vehicle driven by a Summerfield woman.

Tony Sammons, 52, died Thursday at Ocala Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in the crash.

He had been riding a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 10:41 a.m. Monday heading north on U.S. Hwy. 27 at Citizens Boulevard in Leesburg when he collided with a 2017 Buick SUV driven by 79-year-old Nancy Mitchell of Summerfield, according to the Leesburg Police Department. She had been attempting to make a left turn onto Citizens Boulevard.

He suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital in Ocala.

The crash remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Traffic Unit.