Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

To the Editor:

The tragic school shooting in Michigan this week brought out predictable attacks from the left on the Second Amendment and legal use and possession of guns.

A reporter addressed a question to the sheriff in charge of the investigation as to whether more gun legislation should be enacted. The sheriff correctly answered that there’s more than enough legislation in place, but the liberal district attorney’s won’t prosecute properly.

It’s not the gun, it’s the perpetrator. Legal, sane gun owning citizens don’t commit

horrendous crimes with their guns. Criminals and mentally ill people do.

Lorenzo Promiscuo

Village of Mallory Square