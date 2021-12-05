Lynne Carol Sheppard, AP, DOM, 72, of Belleview, Florida passed away November 26, 2021, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida surrounded by friends. She is survived by her brother Richard Terry, her sister Leslie Terry and Leslie’s daughter, Laura Backus and Laura’s daughters, Madeline and Charlotte. Lynne was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Richard Sheppard and Patricia Terry. Lynne was an Acupuncture Physician and Doctor of Oriental Medicine. After graduating from Florida School of Acupuncture (now Dragon Rises) in Gainesville, Florida, in 1997, she opened the Whole Health Institute in Belleview, Florida successfully caring for her patients until her retirement in 2021. She has resided in Marion County, Florida since 1976, and early on, was a successful horse trainer/riding instructor. She was a founding member of STRIDE (a local dressage club) along with her best friends, Jill and Dan Tallman. After seeing what acupuncture and homeopathy could do for her animals, (with animals there is no placebo effect), she realized it was time for a career change and decided to help people with the same amazing medicine and results. Even though Lynne changed her career path from animals to people, she never gave up her love of working with animals and continued to support animal rescue shelters across the state. She worked with Great Dane Rescue of Florida for many years and supported the big cat rescue whenever possible. Lynne will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of calling her Physician and friend. A celebration of life will be held for Lynne in the near future.