53.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 5, 2021
type here...

Ruth Louise Deegan

By Staff Report
Ruth Louise Deegan
Ruth Louise Deegan

Louise was born in Booneville, MS on July 11, 1940, to W.O. and Eva Floyd. She moved to Belleview with her family in October 1943 where she spent the rest of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Osgood (Brian) Ocala, FL. One grandson Wade Osgood (Christina) and two great grandsons Gavin and Mason Osgood if Clarksville, TN. Two brothers, Lafan and Dale Floyd of Logan, Utah. She was predeceased by her husband, Don Deegan, both parents and brothers, Willie, Delcay and Henry and her sister Earline Kropf. Louise is fourth generation member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has held many callings in the church. She worked secretarial jobs at Belleview Chamber of Commerce on several Founder’s Day celebrations doing the Lolly The Trolley tours of Belleview.  Her funeral was held on Friday, December 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 12795 SE 55th Avenue Road in Belleview, FL. Burial will be at Good Shepherds Memorial Garden, Ocala, FL.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rubio and Scott put politics above the good of Florida

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Florida’s two U.S. senators thumbed their noses at the infrastructure bill, to the detriment of the Sunshine State. She says the answer is to “Vote Blue In 22.”

Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that actor Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite and raises doubts about his explanation about the gun that killed a woman on a movie set.

Guilty after being proven innocent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident stands up for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted in a controversial case.

Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Michigan school shooting has stirred a predictable attack on the Second Amendment.

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos