Ruth Louise Deegan

Louise was born in Booneville, MS on July 11, 1940, to W.O. and Eva Floyd. She moved to Belleview with her family in October 1943 where she spent the rest of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Osgood (Brian) Ocala, FL. One grandson Wade Osgood (Christina) and two great grandsons Gavin and Mason Osgood if Clarksville, TN. Two brothers, Lafan and Dale Floyd of Logan, Utah. She was predeceased by her husband, Don Deegan, both parents and brothers, Willie, Delcay and Henry and her sister Earline Kropf. Louise is fourth generation member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has held many callings in the church. She worked secretarial jobs at Belleview Chamber of Commerce on several Founder’s Day celebrations doing the Lolly The Trolley tours of Belleview. Her funeral was held on Friday, December 3 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 12795 SE 55th Avenue Road in Belleview, FL. Burial will be at Good Shepherds Memorial Garden, Ocala, FL.