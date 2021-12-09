Driver who doesn’t speak English arrested after caught behind wheel

A driver who doesn’t speak English was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a vehicle, driving without a license.

Lorenzo Garcia, 49, of Lady Lake, was driving a sport utility vehicle at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday when he made a U-turn on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Edwards Avenue and an officer noticed the vehicle’s taillight was not illuminated, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Garcia, who was born in Mexico, indicated he does not speak English and did not have a driver’s license or any identification. An English-speaking relative with a driver’s license was called to the scene. That person provided Garcia’s name and date of birth and a subsequent records check confirmed he does not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and was booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.