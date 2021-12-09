Suspect arrested in connection with theft of $4,700 from restaurant in The Villages

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of $4,700 from a restaurant in The Villages.

Scott David Baran, 30, was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Historic Side of The Villages by a detective investigating an early morning burglary at Jersey Mike’s Subs at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

A male was caught on surveillance in the wee hours that morning entering the restaurant and spending about 20 minutes prying open a safe, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He left with $4,700 in cash. A few hours later the same male was captured on surveillance a second time when he entered the restaurant and poured a cleaning substance on the floor in an apparent effort to cover up evidence.

That afternoon, a detective spotted Baran in a booth at the Circle K/Shell gas station at 3 La Grande Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages. Baran matched the man captured on surveillance. The Ohio native slipped out the door before the detective had a chance to detain him. The detective found Baran hiding in some bushes near Tarrson Boulevard.

Baran was arrested on a charge of prowling and booked at the Lake County Jail where bond was set at $500. Although not directly charged in the burglary at Jersey Mike’s more charges could be forthcoming.

He was arrested earlier this year on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended. He was arrested in 2019 on a Marion County warrant charging him with theft.