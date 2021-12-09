60.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 10, 2021
type here...

Suspect arrested in connection with theft of $4,700 from restaurant in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Scott David Baran
Scott David Baran

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the theft of $4,700 from a restaurant in The Villages.

Scott David Baran, 30, was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Historic Side of The Villages by a detective investigating an early morning burglary at Jersey Mike’s Subs at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

A male was caught on surveillance in the wee hours that morning entering the restaurant and spending about 20 minutes prying open a safe, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He left with $4,700 in cash. A few hours later the same male was captured on surveillance a second time when he entered the restaurant and poured a cleaning substance on the floor in an apparent effort to cover up evidence.

Jersey Mikes Subs at Rolling Acres Plaza
Jersey Mike’s Subs at Rolling Acres Plaza

That afternoon, a detective spotted Baran in a booth at the Circle K/Shell gas station at 3 La Grande Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages. Baran matched the man captured on surveillance. The Ohio native slipped out the door before the detective had a chance to detain him. The detective found Baran hiding in some bushes near Tarrson Boulevard.

Baran was arrested on a charge of prowling and booked at the Lake County Jail where bond was set at $500. Although not directly charged in the burglary at Jersey Mike’s more charges could be forthcoming.

He was arrested earlier this year on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended. He was arrested in 2019 on a Marion County warrant charging him with theft.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Village Veranda offers more information on arrest of husband visiting wife

In a Letter to the Editor, Village Veranda offers additional information about the arrest this week of a husband visiting his wife at the facility.

Commissioners unwilling to address animal shelter problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident encourages resident to attend a Sumter County Commission meeting and demand action on the animal shelter.

Spanish Springs promises should be kept

A Village of Hacienda South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that promises made with regard to Spanish Springs Town Square should be kept.

‘Carols By Candlelight’ at Savannah Center was fantastic

A Village of Santo Domingo resident says the “Carols By Candlelight” show was spectacular from start to finish. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The elites want to tear down this country

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the elites in this country simply want to tear it down.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos