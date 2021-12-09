Villages Public Safety Department to purchase new firetruck for $766,703

The Villages Public Safety Department has won approval to purchase a new firetruck for $766,703.

The purchase of the E-One 2022 Cyclone Fire Engine/Pumper was approved Wednesday by the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The new truck will replace a 2003 E-One Fire Engine which has racked up more than 120,000 miles. That truck was refurbished in 2016 to extend the life of the vehicle. The truck will remain within the department for use in training.

Fire Chief Edmund Cain wanted to move ahead with a letter of intent for the purchase to avoid a 4 percent price increase slated for Dec. 15.