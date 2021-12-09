69.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 9, 2021
type here...

Villages Public Safety Department to purchase new firetruck for $766,703

By Meta Minton

The Villages Public Safety Department has won approval to purchase a new firetruck for $766,703.

The purchase of the E-One 2022 Cyclone Fire Engine/Pumper was approved Wednesday by the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.

The new truck will replace a 2003 E-One Fire Engine which has racked up more than 120,000 miles. That truck was refurbished in 2016 to extend the life of the vehicle. The truck will remain within the department for use in training.

Fire Chief Edmund Cain wanted to move ahead with a letter of intent for the purchase to avoid a 4 percent price increase slated for Dec. 15.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Commissioners unwilling to address animal shelter problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident encourages resident to attend a Sumter County Commission meeting and demand action on the animal shelter.

Spanish Springs promises should be kept

A Village of Hacienda South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that promises made with regard to Spanish Springs Town Square should be kept.

‘Carols By Candlelight’ at Savannah Center was fantastic

A Village of Santo Domingo resident says the “Carols By Candlelight” show was spectacular from start to finish. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The elites want to tear down this country

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the elites in this country simply want to tear it down.

Taking everything away from Spanish Springs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake residents fears everything is being taken away from Spanish Springs Town Square. She points to the Rialto Theater.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos