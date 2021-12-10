It’s time for President Biden to recognize reality

To the Editor:

In 2006, 192 House Republicans voted to renew the Voting Rights Act. But in 2021, we can’t get a single Republican senator to come out and unequivocally support protecting the freedom to vote for the American people.

Senate Republicans wouldn’t even let the Freedom to Vote Act – a bill that was designed to get them on board – go to the floor for debate! That should tell you everything you need to know about our hopes for passing voting rights legislation without abolishing the filibuster.

It’s time for President Biden to recognize this reality and use the power of his office to demand the Senate abolish the filibuster. Supporting voting rights legislation alone is simply not enough.

Please, President Biden, we need a strategy. Put the freedom to vote of the American people ahead of any reservations you have about abolishing the filibuster. The stakes are too high and we need your leadership.

Leng Luon

Leesburg