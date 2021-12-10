Suspect riding bicycle who fled police jailed on felony charge

A suspect riding a bicycle who fled from police has been jailed on a felony charge.

Kenneth John Tracy, 40, of Lady Lake, in the wee hours Sunday was riding a bicycle without a light on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the bicyclist would not stop. He was later apprehended at his home on Genius Court and appeared to be “out of breath” as as result of the chase. He claimed he did not see the police officer pursuing him even though the squad car’s emergency lights had been activated.

The Maine native was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing law enforcement. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

He was arrested this past July on a charge of grand theft. He had been accused of stealing a bicycle. That case is still pending in Lake County Court.