81.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 10, 2021
type here...

Suspect riding bicycle who fled police jailed on felony charge

By Meta Minton
Kenneth John Tracy
Kenneth John Tracy

A suspect riding a bicycle who fled from police has been jailed on a felony charge.

Kenneth John Tracy, 40, of Lady Lake, in the wee hours Sunday was riding a bicycle without a light on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the bicyclist would not stop. He was later apprehended at his home on Genius Court and appeared to be “out of breath” as as result of the chase. He claimed he did not see the police officer pursuing him even though the squad car’s emergency lights had been activated.

The Maine native was arrested on a felony charge of fleeing law enforcement. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

He was arrested this past July on a charge of grand theft. He had been accused of stealing a bicycle. That case is still pending in Lake County Court.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Hospital executive pats herself on back in Daily Sun article

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of a “report” in The Villages Daily Sun in which an executive at UF Health-The Villages Hospital praises her own performance.

It’s time for President Biden to recognize reality

A reader from Leesburg, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for President Biden to recognize reality.

Village Veranda offers more information on arrest of husband visiting wife

In a Letter to the Editor, Village Veranda offers additional information about the arrest this week of a husband visiting his wife at the facility.

Commissioners unwilling to address animal shelter problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident encourages resident to attend a Sumter County Commission meeting and demand action on the animal shelter.

Spanish Springs promises should be kept

A Village of Hacienda South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that promises made with regard to Spanish Springs Town Square should be kept.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos