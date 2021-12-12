Introspective Egret On Heron Executive Golf Course

This introspective egret was enjoying staring at his shadow on Heron Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Larry Tomack for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
