Sunday, December 12, 2021
Major lane shift coming as bridge to be dismantled on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Staff Report

A major lane shift will be coming to the construction project on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The change is scheduled to take place on Dec. 20 in preparation for the southbound bridge removal in January. The Oak Street detour will be removed at that time.

The major construction project includes the widening of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from four to six lanes between Lake Ella Road and Avenida Central. Both northbound and southbound U.S. Hwy. 27/441 are being expanded from two to three lanes, and bicycle lanes and sidewalks are being added along the length of the project.

A key aspect of the project will be the removal of the bridges over County Road 25, and the creation of a new, at-grade intersection at that location, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

