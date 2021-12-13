Calumet Grove man arrested after blaming Jeep crash on possum

A Village of Calumet Grove man was arrested after blaming his Jeep crash on a possum.

Emergency personnel responded at about 1 a.m. Saturday after a 2013 gray Jeep crashed on Buena Vista Boulevard near the entrance to the Village of Winifred.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Enver Can Gocay, who resides at 7782 SE 168th Lone Oak Loop, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was laying on its right side with both airbags deployed. Gocay’s hands, legs and face were covered with blood due to a nose injury. He claimed a possum ran out in the road in front of him, prior to the crash.

Gocay struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .151 and .145 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.