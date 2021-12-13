Fenney woman arrested on DUI charge after stopping golf cart for pee break

A Village of Fenney woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after stopping her golf cart for a pee break on her way home from Brownwood.

Jennifer Lynn Clark, 58, who lives in the Sand Pine Villas in the Village of Fenney, was driving a purple Yamaha golf cart shortly before midnight Friday in the area of Meggison Road and Tharp Avenue when she swerved to avoid hitting a pole, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She stopped in the grass just off the golf cart path.

“I observed the driver exit the golf cart and pull her pants down and proceed to urinate,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

The officer approached Clark who “could not keep her balance” and was “slurring her words.” She indicated she had left Brownwood where she drank “a beer.”

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but told the officer, “I don’t think I can.” She refused to take part in the exercises.

An inventory of the golf turned up two open bottles of Fireball whiskey, two open cans of Michelob Ultra beer and two unopened bottles of Platinum 7X Vodka, located in a cooler.

Although Clark would not take part in field sobriety exercises, she provided breath samples that measured .139 and .143 blood alcohol content.

Clark, who purchased her villa in 2020, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and ticketed on an open container violation. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.