Village of Santiago man who said he was texting arrested after golf cart crash

By Meta Minton
A Village of Santiago man who said he was texting was arrested after a golf cart crash.

William Robert Teufert, 74, who lives at 1322 Arredondo Drive, was driving a 2007 Yamaha golf cart at about 8 p.m. Friday on Palo Alto Avenue when he struck a parked 2014 Toyota RAV 4, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Valparaiso, Ind. native initially admitted he had been texting and driving moments before the accident, which caused $12,000 in damage. However, the deputy investigating the crash suspected Teufert had been drinking.

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and complained that he suffers from vertigo. He attempted to provide a breath sample, but could not physically provide an adequate test sample. A criminal history check revealed that Teufert had been convicted in 2006 on a charge of reckless driving, reduced from an original charge of driving under the influence.

He was arrested on a charge of DUI with property damage and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

