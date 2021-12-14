68.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...

Woman driving on two flat tires arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square

By Meta Minton
Destiny Jade Brown
Destiny Jade Brown

A woman driving a vehicle with two flat tires was arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Destiny Jade Brown, 21, of Bushnell was driving a silver Honda passenger car in the wee hours Sunday morning when an officer noticed the vehicle’s flat tires and initiated a traffic stop at Paige Place and Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer asked Brown if she realized her vehicle’s tires were flat. She said she thought she only had one flat tire. She said her friends were supposed to give her a ride home, but they didn’t have room for her in their car.

Brown told the officer she had been drinking Tito’s vodka at Margarita Republic at the square. She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .109 and .108 blood alcohol content.

She admitted she had “weed” tucked in her bra and a bag containing 1.3 grams of marijuana was retrieved as evidence. A “partially burnt blunt” was also found in the vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why give money to millionaires?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel questions why anyone would pay to see former President Trump and ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reily who appeared this week in Orlando.

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on dementia

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s recent piece on dementia vs. forgetfulness.

Shameful use of tank in Christmas parade

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to a golf cart Christmas parade that included Santa Claus on top of a tank.

Scrooge stole the oranges and my basket

A Village of Calumet Grove resident writes that an orange-loving Scrooge apparently stole the home-grown fruit he shares with the neighborhood. And his basket was also stolen. He’d like to have the basket back.

A Christmas Carol at Melon Patch Theater

A Village of Sanibel resident highly recommends seeing “A Christmas Carol” at the Melon Patch Theater. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos