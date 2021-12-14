Woman driving on two flat tires arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square

A woman driving a vehicle with two flat tires was arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Destiny Jade Brown, 21, of Bushnell was driving a silver Honda passenger car in the wee hours Sunday morning when an officer noticed the vehicle’s flat tires and initiated a traffic stop at Paige Place and Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer asked Brown if she realized her vehicle’s tires were flat. She said she thought she only had one flat tire. She said her friends were supposed to give her a ride home, but they didn’t have room for her in their car.

Brown told the officer she had been drinking Tito’s vodka at Margarita Republic at the square. She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .109 and .108 blood alcohol content.

She admitted she had “weed” tucked in her bra and a bag containing 1.3 grams of marijuana was retrieved as evidence. A “partially burnt blunt” was also found in the vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.