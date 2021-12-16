87-year-old husband enters plea in unwelcome visit to wife at assisted living

An 87-year-old husband has entered a plea in a case in which he is charged with paying an unwelcome visit to his wife at a local assisted living facility.

Horace Sherrwood Harper of Clermont pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lake County Court to a charge of trespassing.

The Washington D.C. native was arrested Dec. 7 after he was spotted sitting at a table talking to his wife who was in a wheelchair at Village Veranda Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The previous night, Harper had been warned by police to stop “sneaking” into the facility to visit his wife. He was formally trespassed from the facility.

He remains free on his own recognizance.

Last year, Harper and his wife had been sued by their property owners’ association for unpaid assessments at the home they have owned since 2006. The case against the Harpers was later dismissed.