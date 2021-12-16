If COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

To the Editor:

The CDC clearly indicates that the man-made COVID-19 virus can cause serious illness and sometimes death, especially in vulnerable groups of people.

In order to protect yourself and others from this virus the CDC insists that you get vaccinated and maintain a booster shot regimen regardless of natural immunity, age or lack of vulnerabilities. In 2020 there were 377,883 COVID-19 deaths before vaccines were available. In 2021 there are over 414,080 COVID-19 deaths so far, yet over 480 million doses of vaccines and millions of booster shots were administered resulting in about 60 percent of the population becoming fully vaccinated.

The CDC lists COVID-19 deaths by many demographics including location, urban or rural, home, hospital, nursing home etc., education level, co-morbidities, gender (male/female, race/ethnicity (7 categories), and age groups (16 brackets). They assert politically partisan government power over international travel with exemptions for walking, rafting and swimming. The CDC should list how many of this year’s COVID-19 deaths were vaccinated persons or those with natural immunity. There has to be some, but how many? A few hundred, thousands, or tens of thousands? Were all of this year’s covid deaths unvaccinated persons? How many deaths were caused by vaccination? It can’t be zero. The CDC should present the whole picture unless the intention is to wield raw political power that commands our submission to the current government. The CDC is a highly partisan, overpaid, bloated bureaucracy whose current leadership was appointed by President Biden without Senate approval. The agency is only accountable to the president, not us.

They have over 10,000 employees enjoying an average salary of $106,000 with the top 168 people making over $200,000. More than 30 of those make over $250,000. So far, the CDC’s arrogant position of tightly controlled, biased, and inflated virus information along with experimental recommendations and unconstitutional mandates seems to say the heck with credibility and may the public be damned. If the CDC’s claim is that they don’t collect the data that answers the questions asked here, it is conspicuously unbelievable in the bright light of all the other detailed, published data. Show me the whole truth. (Data sources, CDC.)

Robert Moore

Village of Rio Grande