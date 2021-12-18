Texas DUI suspect nabbed after chase that started at local restaurant

A Texas drunk driving suspect was nabbed after a chase that started at a local restaurant.

Amy Cartwright Walker, 48, of Glen Rose, Texas, was driving a gray SUV with Texas plates at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 12 when she was spotted in the parking lot of Oakwood Smokehouse on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She left the parking lot without stopping at a stop sign.

An officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Walker kept traveling on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, despite the activation of the squad car’s lights and siren. She pulled a U-turn, but finally stopped in Fruitland Park.

It appeared Walker had been drinking and an open bottle of Sutter Home wine was found in the vehicle. Walker denied she had been fleeing, and said she “just doesn’t stop for cops,” the report said.

Walker appeared to be confused and thought she was in Marion County. She struggled through field sobriety exercises and would not follow directions, the officer noted in the report.

She refused to provide a breath sample and refused to sign a citation, although she was told it was not an admission of guilt.

She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, fleeing to elude law enforcement and refusal to sign a citation. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.