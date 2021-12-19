80.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Air Supply booked for performance in The Villages

By Staff Report

The duo Air Supply is coming to perform a show in The Villages.

Air Supply, best known for the 1980 hit “Lost in Love,” will be performing at 7 p.m.  Saturday, March 27 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center at Spanish Springs. Tickets go on sale Jan. 19 and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com or by calling (352) 753-3229.

Air Supply
Air Supply

Air Supply was founded by Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock who met on May 12, 1975, at rehearsals for “Jesus Christ Superstar” in Sydney, Australia. They became instant friends with their common love for The Beatles and, of course, singing.

In 1980 “Lost in Love” became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts and was named Song of the Year. Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top five singles. The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies.

The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply.

