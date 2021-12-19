Three people killed in fiery crash which shut down part of I-75 near Wildwood

Three people were killed in a fiery crash Sunday morning which shut down part of Interstate 75 near Wildwood.

A thick fog was covering the area at 4:17 a.m. when the crash occurred on northbound I-75 south of State Road 44.

A 22-year-old Dunnellon man was driving a pickup when he failed to negotiate a curve in the wet, foggy conditions, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His truck left the roadway, struck a tree and erupted in flames.

The driver, a 20-year-old female passenger from Ocala and a 43-year-old passenger also from Ocala died at the scene of the crash.

Three other passengers were seriously injured, including a 19-year-old Ocala man, an 18-year-old Ocala man and a 19-year-old Ocala woman.

Portions of I-75 were closed due to the crash and the roadway did not fully reopen until 9:50 a.m. Sunday.