Monday, December 20, 2021
Summerfield man arrested with vape pen after traffic stop for inoperable headlight

By Meta Minton
Jeffrey Alexander Turner Jr.
Jeffrey Alexander Turner Jr.

A Summerfield man was arrested in Wildwood with a vape pen after a traffic stop for an inoperable headlight.

Jeffrey Alexander Turner Jr., 23, of Summerfield, was driving at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for the faulty headlight, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the officer approached Turner’s vehicle, the odor of marijuana was detected. Turner admitted he had smoked marijuana, but claimed it had been three days earlier.

A search of the vehicle turned up two grams of marijuana in the glove compartment, a vape pen and a wax-like substance in the vape pen that tested positive for cannabis. He claimed the vape pen did not belong to him.

Turner was arrested on a felony charge of possession of controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

