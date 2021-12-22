Driver arrested with loaded gun and 8-year-old child in pickup truck

A driver was arrested with a loaded gun and 8-year-old child in his pickup truck.

Tyson Paul Schuster, 44, of Ocklawaha, was driving a gray 1996 Toyota pickup truck at about noon Tuesday at South Commercial Street and East Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman when he was pulled over for an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check also revealed Schuster was driving on a revoked license and has previous convictions for driving while license suspended in Marion and Sumter counties.

During a traffic stop, a load Taurus revolver was found in the trunk and was within easy reach of an 8-year-old child in the truck. Schuster said he “had just come back from hunting,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy noted in the report that the gun could have been stored in the glove compartment or unloaded as a safety precaution.

A clear glass pipe with a burnt crystalized substance was also found in the truck.

The Spring Hill, Mass. native was arrested on charges of child neglect, driving while license revoked and possession of drug equipment. He was also issued a warning for driving without a seatbelt. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.