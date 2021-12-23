Bodybuilder gets break in court in case of alleged attack on husband in The Villages

A bodybuilder has gotten a break in a court in case in which she is accused of attacking her older husband in The Villages.

Donna Cacciatore, 56, allegedly attacked her 69-year-old husband in August at their home on Jem Path in the Village of Amelia.

She originally faced a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. However, this week in Sumter County Court, Judge Mary Hatcher signed off on a motion from the prosecutor’s office to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor.

Her husband told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on the day of his wife’s arrest they had been arguing about their impending divorce. He filed for divorce in May. They had been continuing to live together in the house they purchased in 2009 for $260,600. They have been married 12 years.

He claimed Cacciatore, who has medaled in bodybuilding competitions, struck him in his thighs with her knees “in an attempt to provoke him to attack her,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. She threw a remote control into the television screen causing it to shatter in their living room

Cacciatore taught classes at MVP Athletic Club and completed the New York Marathon.