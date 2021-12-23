Mary M. Faillo, 78, of The Villages passed away on December 9 after a brief but courageous battle with liver cancer. She was born July 28, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harold and Roberta Scheppman. Mary was a beautiful soul, whose smile lit up a room. She was kind, generous, and full of love. Although she was born and raised in the Midwest, she adored living in The Villages. She married the love of her life, Dennis, on June 11, 1982. In addition to her husband of 39 years, Dennis Sr., she is survived by children Dennis Jr.(Sylwia), Michael, Annie (Randy) Ahrens, and Dawn (James) Wright; 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; sister Joan (Sam) Castaldo and brother Harold Scheppman Jr.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son Joshua; and sisters Patricia Onorato and Janet Broderick.