42.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 23, 2021
type here...

Mary M. Faillo

By Staff Report
Mary M. Faillo
Mary M. Faillo

Mary M. Faillo, 78, of The Villages passed away on December 9 after a brief but courageous battle with liver cancer. She was born July 28, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harold and Roberta Scheppman. Mary was a beautiful soul, whose smile lit up a room. She was kind, generous, and full of love. Although she was born and raised in the Midwest, she adored living in The Villages. She married the love of her life, Dennis, on June 11, 1982. In addition to her husband of 39 years, Dennis Sr., she is survived by children Dennis Jr.(Sylwia), Michael, Annie (Randy) Ahrens, and Dawn (James) Wright; 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; sister Joan (Sam) Castaldo and brother Harold Scheppman Jr.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; son Joshua; and sisters Patricia Onorato and Janet Broderick.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s hoping Kyle Rittenhouse is on to a better life

Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South hopes that Kyle Rittenhouse will have a better 2022.

Sumter County commissioners need to do their damn job

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, chastises the Sumter County Board of Commissioners, and says the commissioners need to do their “damn job.”

Villager gets signatures on petition about postal station problems

A Village of Santo Domingo resident has been gathering signatures on a petition with regard to problems at his postal station. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Frustration with having to dial 352 area code

A Village Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, would like to know what genius came up with the recent change for dialing in the 352 area code.

I love the flowers in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident says the flowers are one of the things she likes best about The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos