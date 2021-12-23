67.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Villager freed from jail after six months behind bars following altercation with wife

By Staff Report
Kerry Azzariti
Kerry Azzariti

A 68-year-old Villager was released from jail on Tuesday after six months behind bars following an altercation with his wife.

Kerry Azzariti was arrested July 21 at 734 Hernandez Drive in Villa De La Mesa on a Sumter County warrant charging him with violating his pre-trial release. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He had been released on bond following his March 29 arrest after an alleged attack on his wife at their home at 411 Duarte Lane in Villa De La Vista South. She claimed he “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her head into a refrigerator several times,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she was “unable to breathe normally and began to see stars.” She showed deputies red marks and welts on her head.

The couple has been married 40 years.

A condition of Azzariti’s earlier release had been that he have no contact with his wife. He was jailed without bond for violating the order.

Azzariti appeared Tuesday in Sumter County Court and was sentenced to time served and place on probation for 18 months.

