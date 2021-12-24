74.6 F
The Villages
Friday, December 24, 2021
Villagers can schedule free AARP Tax-Aide appointments online

By Staff Report

The Villages AARP Tax-Aide program will be preparing tax returns for free again this tax year. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a senior to use the free service. Tax-Aide volunteers are certified by the IRS and will be preparing tax returns starting Jan. 27. The website (www.villagestaxaide.com) will open for appointment at 8 a.m. Jan. 3.

Tax-Aide will also make in-person appointments for those who cannot use or don’t have access to a computer as follows:

• Jan 4 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at La Hacienda Recreation Center

• Jan 5 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at Colony Cottage Recreation Center

• Jan 6 (8 a.m. to noon) at Paradise Recreation Center

• Jan 7 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at Colony Cottage Recreation Center

• Jan 8 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) at Colony Cottage Recreation Center

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

