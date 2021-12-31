Demolition of bridge on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 will begin next week

A new major traffic pattern has been instituted on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 ahead of the demolition of the bridge over County Road 25 in Lady Lake.

The new traffic pattern will prevent southbound motorists from accessing the bridge. Southbound motorists will need to travel to the right of the bridge on a newly constructed roadway.

The demolition of the bridge will begin next week.

The major construction project includes the widening of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from four to six lanes between Lake Ella Road and Avenida Central. Both northbound and southbound U.S. Hwy. 27/441 are being expanded from two to three lanes, and bicycle lanes and sidewalks are being added along the length of the project, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.