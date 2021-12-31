81.4 F
The Villages
Friday, December 31, 2021
It's just the right thing to do!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I love living here in The Villages. And, I do not object to The Villages Developer expanding their home building and other businesses. However, I do object to the Developer asking all current Sumter County homeowners to pay for that expansion. The impact fee statutes enacted in the 1970’s were put into place to assure that any additional infrastructure costs to cities or counties due to expansion by a developer should be borne by the relevant developer.
I also believe that a person is innocent until PROVEN guilty by a jury of their peers. This is a basic tenet of the American judicial system. If you believe as I do, won’t you join me in sending an email to our governor asking him to not pre-judge our two commissioners, (nor remove them from office, which he has the right to do), until they have had their fair trials. Personally, I believe both Commissioners Miller and Search are innocent, and their cases will be dismissed without going to trial. The email address for Governor DeSantos is: [email protected]. For more information on this, read the article entitled, ”DeSantis should not remove county commissioners unless and until they are convicted.”
My beliefs stated above are simply based upon the “Principles of Fairness!”

Jay Kaplan
Village of Sabal Chase

 

