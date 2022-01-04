Alert issued for Villager’s ex-wife accused of threatening him with golf club

An alert has been issued for a Villager’s ex-wife accused of threatening him with a golf club.

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser, 33, skipped a mandatory court appearance Monday in front of Judge Richard Singletary in Lake County Court. She is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Fraser, a native of the Philippines, has forfeited her bond by defying the judge’s order.

She allegedly wielded a golf club during a May 6 altercation with her 69-year-old husband at their home at 715 Truman Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.

He had divorced Fraser in April, but she continued to live at the residence. He had arranged to pay her for a vehicle they owned together, but he had returned home to find her putting her personal items in the car. They began to argue and struggle over a suitcase, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, went to the garage and returned with a golf club. She advanced toward him and held the golf club over his head, threatening to hit him. Her ex-husband, who retreated and then pulled out a gun, asked her to put down the golf club. However, she continued walking toward him and asked her ex-husband if he was “actually going to shoot her,” the report said. He said he was in fear for his life. He provided a sworn affidavit with intent to prosecute. He has obtained an order of protection that will remain in effect through May 2022.