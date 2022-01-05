71.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
By Staff Report
James R. Hall Sr. (Jim) passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021 at home with family and under the care of Marion County Hospice. Jim was born in Phila., PA to Eli and Anna (Simpson). He was preceded in death by his first wife (and mother to his two children) Toni (Shoemaker) and his parents and brother Ronald. He is survived by his wife Carol Anne, his daughter Gail A Rodriguez (Ed), his son James Jr (Mimi). He leaves four grandchildren Christina, Alyssa, James III and Megan. Jim had a successful career as the Manager of Planning and Scheduling with Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, NJ. After 34 years he retired and had more time for his passion of golf. Known by many as an avid Corvette enthusiast, he was able to enjoy his latest car a 2020 C8 before becoming seriously ill.

A celebration of life will be held on Jim’s 81st birthday on April 11th in 2022 (and further information will be provided at a later date) In lieu of flowers send memorials to Salvation Army Tornado Relief, PO Box 1959, Atlanta GA 30301.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

