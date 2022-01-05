62.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Report details dispute among neighbors resulting in Villager’s arrest

By Meta Minton
Patricia Loren Shaw
An arrest report is detailing a dispute among neighbors which resulted in a Villager’s arrest.

Patricia Loren Shaw, 75, remained behind bars Wednesday where she was been since her arrest Dec. 30 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief. She was taken into custody at her home at 3481 Roanoke St. in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire.

A man who also lives on Roanoke Street told deputies that Shaw came to the enclosed porch at the front of his home at 10 p.m. Dec. 27 and rang his front door bell. She took a dog leash that was hanging in the front porch and left. The man saw Shaw walking away and he told her not to come back.

The San Francisco native allegedly returned to the man’s home on Dec. 29 and stole a second dog leash from the front porch.

The man had been out and returned home on Dec. 30 and found that the sliding screen on his garage door had been punctured with a blue ink pen. A name tag that read, “Patricia,” was found on the ground. The repair of the screen door was estimated to cost $1,400.

The man told deputies he “finally had enough” and signed an intent to prosecute. Two neighbors who witnessed Shaw on the man’s property corroborated the man’s version of events.

Shaw’s bond has been set at $3,500.

