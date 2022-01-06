72.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 6, 2022
Local Starbucks coffee shops cut hours due to staffing shortages

By David Towns

Two local Starbucks coffee shops have reduced their hours due to staffing issues.

This sign explains the hours at Starbucks at Trailwinds Village
Customers who arrived at the Starbucks at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages and the Starbucks located on County Road 466A at Trailwinds Plaza in front of the Publix store were greeted with locked doors and signs stating that, “Our store is temporarily closed.”

However the drive-ups remain in operation with reduced hours.

The drive-up at the Trailwinds location is in operation from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and is closed Thursday. The hours the drive-up is operating on Friday are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The driveup at Starbucks at Southern Trace Plaza is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday.

The indoor cafes remain closed at both Starbucks locations.

A customer at the Southern Trace store said that the drive-up personnel  explained to her that the store was having staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

