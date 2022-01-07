62.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 7, 2022
type here...

Oxford man arrested with methamphetamine concealed in sock

By Meta Minton
William Randall Jones
William Randall Jones

An Oxford man was arrested with methamphetamine concealed in a sock.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy at about 1 a.m. Thursday was investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of SE 146th Place and 96th Court in Summerfield when he came into contact with 36-year-old William Randall Jones. He admitted his driver’s license was suspended.

Jones also informed the deputy that he had a sock near the vehicle’s center console which contained methamphetamine. The deputy retrieved the sock which contained a small bag holding a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. A glass pipe with residue was also found in the sock.

Jones was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance and  possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Radicalization can be quick

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that radicalization in America should be a warning to many here in The Villages, who have been radicalized in the same way.

Biden blames Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident says he “nearly wretched” when he watched Vice President Harris and President Biden give their speeches to a wide television audience Thursday morning. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is ignoring an important story

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is critical of The Villages Daily Sun for the newspaper’s decision to ignore an important local story.

A reader from New Jersey offers thoughts on The Villages

A reader from New Jersey checks in to offer his thoughts on The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Here’s how to stop the expansion

In a Letter to the Editor, an Ocala resident offers an idea for stopping an unpopular expansion of the Florida Turnpike.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos