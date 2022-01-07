Oxford man arrested with methamphetamine concealed in sock

An Oxford man was arrested with methamphetamine concealed in a sock.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy at about 1 a.m. Thursday was investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of SE 146th Place and 96th Court in Summerfield when he came into contact with 36-year-old William Randall Jones. He admitted his driver’s license was suspended.

Jones also informed the deputy that he had a sock near the vehicle’s center console which contained methamphetamine. The deputy retrieved the sock which contained a small bag holding a substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. A glass pipe with residue was also found in the sock.

Jones was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,500 bond.