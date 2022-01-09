Traffic crashes surging in construction zones on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

Traffic crashes are surging in construction zones on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and police are urging patience.

The southbound side of the bridge on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake is in the process of being dismantled. Southbound motorists will need to travel on a newly constructed roadway on the west side of the bridge.

The Lady Lake Police Department responded to and worked 17 traffic crashes in the construction zone in the first six days of the pattern change. The police department is pleading with motorists to pay attention and be vigilant.

“Do not attempt to cross in front of traffic that has the green signal, you will cause a traffic crash and will be cited and found at fault. You will be dealing with your insurance carrier as the responsible party for property damage and any personal injury,” said Police Chief Robert Tempesta.

In addition, there are now “No left turn” signs when traveling southbound near Rolling Acres Road, Old Vineyard Road, Fennell Boulevard and Water Oak Boulevard.

“You will have to find an alternate route. Be patient and find a safe alternate route. You may have to drive further south and find an intersection to turn around. You can use County Road 466 to do so as there is a traffic signal which makes it a safer option,” Tempesta said.

The Florida Department of Transportation is widening U.S. Hwy. 441 between Lake Ella Road and Avenida Central (at Griffin Avenue) in The Villages. Both northbound and southbound U.S. Hwy. 441 will be expanded to three lanes in this 4.157 mile, three-year project.

The $45 million widening project will continue through 2023.