Monday, January 10, 2022
Villager arrested after allegedly punching woman in road rage incident

By Meta Minton
Ronald John Palumberi
A Villager was arrested after allegedly punching a woman in an apparent road rage incident.

The woman was driving on County Road 466A in Wildwood at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday when a blue Mazda cut in front of her and began “brake checking” her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She said she almost rear ended the Mazda several times due to the driver’s erratic behavior.

The driver got out of his car and confronted the woman, who had also exited her vehicle. He “open hand slapped her across the face” and then pushed her, causing her fall against the hood of her vehicle. He punched her in the face and she fell to the curb, hitting her head. Other motorists stopped to help the woman. The man said his name was “Ron” and said he was sorry. He fled the scene. The woman was transported to the Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village.

The Mazda’s license plate indicated the registered owner of the vehicle was 62-year-old Ronald John Palumberi, who lives at 4382 Watch Hill St. in the Village of Osceola Hills.

An officer called Palumberi’s wife who agreed to convey the message to her husband. He later turned himself in at the Wildwood Police Department. Palumberi told police he would not speak to them without a lawyer.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

