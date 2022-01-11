57.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Villager

By Staff Report

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Villager.

James Edward McHugh was last seen at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at his residence on Chappells Drive in the Village of Virginia Trace, which is near Lake Sumter Landing.

James Edward McHugh
James Edward McHugh

He was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a blue sweater, and blue sneakers. He drives a 2021 white Nissan Rogue bearing the New Hampshire license plate 5041457.

If you come in contact with McHugh, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or your local law enforcement agency.

