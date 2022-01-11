Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old Villager

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old Villager.

James Edward McHugh was last seen at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at his residence on Chappells Drive in the Village of Virginia Trace, which is near Lake Sumter Landing.

He was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a blue sweater, and blue sneakers. He drives a 2021 white Nissan Rogue bearing the New Hampshire license plate 5041457.

If you come in contact with McHugh, contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 793-2621 or your local law enforcement agency.