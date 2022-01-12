More than 100 offers of memorabilia for First Responders Recreation Center

More than 100 offers of memorabilia have been received for the new First Responders Recreation Center in The Villages.

The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday received an update on the recreation center being constructed in the Marion County section of The Villages.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management said construction of the $7.175 million recreation center should be complete in May. A grand opening of the facility could take place as early as July.

More than 100 offers of memorabilia from retired first responders in The Villages have been received, said John Rohan of the Recreation Department.

“We will have an abundance of items to review,” Rohan said.

Villagers who want to provide memorabilia for the new recreation center may submit applications and photographs beginning this Thursday. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 28. You can download the application at this link: First Responders memorabilia application

Applications may be submitted by email at [email protected]. For more information, call (352) 674-1800.

Rohan emphasized items are not being received at this time. Only applications and photos are being accepted.