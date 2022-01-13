VCCDD board chair abstains from vote on internet contract due to conflict

The Village Center Community Development Board of Supervisors chairwoman abstained from a vote on an internet contract due to a conflict of interest.

VCCDD Board Chair Kelly Flores on Wednesday did not vote on the $726,960 annual contract with The Villages Technology Solutions Group. Flores is employed by TSG. The contract easily won approval without her vote.

TSG will continue to provide internet services to District government and recreation centers in The Villages.

The contract also calls for expanded support for cameras in the downtown areas. You can read the base contract at this link: IT_Management_Services__Agreement_-_Base_Agreement_(003)_Final

TSG stirred some controversy in 2020 when it won a $5.8 million no-bid contract with Sumter County.