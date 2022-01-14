Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after third domestic disturbance

The daughter of a couple in The Villages has been arrested after a third domestic disturbance in a matter of months.

Stephanie Romas, 42, was booked without bond on a charge of battery Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The native New Yorker was arrested after shoving a woman and pulling her hair, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman announced she would be calling 911 and Romas left the house and went to the back patio area. The nature of the relationship to the woman was redacted from the arrest report.

Two previous disturbances at Romas’ parents’ home at 4124 Victory Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills have resulted in her arrest:

• Romas was arrested Oct. 19 after a fight with her father. They had been arguing when she slammed a door in his face and pushed him against a wall, according to an arrest report. The altercation spilled out onto the driveway where it was witnessed by a neighbor. Romas was arrested on a charge of battery but released the following day after posting $2,000 bond.

• She was arrested Oct. 9 at her parents’ home after deputies were called to investigate a disturbance. They discovered Romas was wanted on a warrant which stemmed from an incident Sept. 15 at the Save-A-Lot store in Wildwood in which she stole cereal, according to an affidavit from the Wildwood Police Department. She was spotted with the cereal on a bench near the store. She said she was “hungry.” She wasn’t immediately taken into custody, but a warrant was later issued for her arrest. At the time, Romas indicated she was living on Fulcrum Place in the Whitney Villas in the Village of Dunedin. The villa is owned by her parents. Sumter County Court records indicate that theft charge was dropped in late December.