66.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, January 14, 2022
type here...

Villagers’ adult daughter arrested after third domestic disturbance

By Meta Minton
Stephanie Romas
Stephanie Romas

The daughter of a couple in The Villages has been arrested after a third domestic disturbance in a matter of months.

Stephanie Romas, 42, was booked without bond on a charge of battery Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center.

The native New Yorker was arrested after shoving a woman and pulling her hair, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The woman announced she would be calling 911 and Romas left the house and went to the back patio area. The nature of the relationship to the woman was redacted from the arrest report.

Two previous disturbances at Romas’ parents’ home at 4124 Victory Lane in the Village of Osceola Hills have resulted in her arrest:

• Romas was arrested Oct. 19 after a fight with her father. They had been arguing when she slammed a door in his face and pushed him against a wall, according to an arrest report. The altercation spilled out onto the driveway where it was witnessed by a neighbor. Romas was arrested on a charge of battery but released the following day after posting $2,000 bond.

• She was arrested Oct. 9 at her parents’ home after deputies were called to investigate a disturbance. They discovered Romas was wanted on a warrant which stemmed from an incident Sept. 15 at the Save-A-Lot store in Wildwood in which she stole cereal, according to an affidavit from the Wildwood Police Department. She was spotted with the cereal on a bench near the store. She said she was “hungry.” She wasn’t immediately taken into custody, but a warrant was later issued for her arrest. At the time, Romas indicated she was living on Fulcrum Place in the Whitney Villas in the Village of Dunedin. The villa is owned by her parents. Sumter County Court records indicate that theft charge was dropped in late December.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Supreme Court right to block Biden’s dystopian mandate  

In a Letter to the Editor, Congressman Daniel Webster applauds the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

President Biden working tirelessly to protect Americans from COVID-19

A Democratic official takes aim at ani-vaxxers and praised the Biden Administration for working to protect Americans from COVID-19.

Commissioners Miller and Search tried to help us – Isn’t it time we try and help them?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase resident argues that Commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search stepped up to help the residents of Sumter County. Now it’s time to help them.

Leftist lies poison America

A reader from South Carolina contends that leftist lies are killing America. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations

A reader from Ocala contends Florida Republicans need to roll back social media regulations. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos