59.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, January 16, 2022
type here...

Edna Alice Girvin

By Staff Report
Edna Alice Girvin
Edna Alice Girvin

Edna Alice Girvin, 98, Fruitland Park, Florida went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Edna was born on December 24, 1923 in Barnesville, Ohio to her parents William and Jennie Drake.
She moved to Florida with her late husband Charles Ronald Hayes in 1959. Edna had worked most of her life in the retail industry and was a former Supervisor for the Woolworth and McCrory retail store in Leesburg. She was a member of the Leesburg Church of Christ and had volunteered many hours for her church family. Edna was very active in Flower Power and visiting patients in local nursing homes. She is survived by her loving daughter: Carole Kerr of Leesburg, FL; a sister: Betty Elikelberry of Streetsboro, OH; four loving grandchildren: Margie Thompson and her husband, Joseph Scuderi of Oviedo, FL, Karen Thompson Schofield and her husband Gordon of Lady Lake, FL, Robert Joseph Thompson of Leesburg, FL and Randall David Thompson of Leesburg, FL; seven great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Charles Ronald Hayes, a beloved grandson, Michael Duane Thompson and six brothers and five sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2:00PM at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg Chapel. Visitation to be held prior to the service from 12:00PM (Noon) till the hour of service at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg Chapel. The burial will follow the service at Lady Lake Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Charles Ronald Hayes.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What is wrong with Superintendent Rick Shirley?

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is wrong with Sumter County School Superintendent Rick Shirley? The school board is set to vote Tuesday on approval of the book, “The Naked Roommate.”

No more denial of Jan. 6 insurrection

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident says there can be no more denial of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Facts about the perjury arrests of commissioners are starting to emerge

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor offers theories about the arrests of two Sumter County commissioners.

Supreme Court right to block Biden’s dystopian mandate  

In a Letter to the Editor, Congressman Daniel Webster applauds the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

President Biden working tirelessly to protect Americans from COVID-19

A Democratic official takes aim at ani-vaxxers and praised the Biden Administration for working to protect Americans from COVID-19.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos