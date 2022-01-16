Edna Alice Girvin, 98, Fruitland Park, Florida went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022 at The Villages Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Edna was born on December 24, 1923 in Barnesville, Ohio to her parents William and Jennie Drake.

She moved to Florida with her late husband Charles Ronald Hayes in 1959. Edna had worked most of her life in the retail industry and was a former Supervisor for the Woolworth and McCrory retail store in Leesburg. She was a member of the Leesburg Church of Christ and had volunteered many hours for her church family. Edna was very active in Flower Power and visiting patients in local nursing homes. She is survived by her loving daughter: Carole Kerr of Leesburg, FL; a sister: Betty Elikelberry of Streetsboro, OH; four loving grandchildren: Margie Thompson and her husband, Joseph Scuderi of Oviedo, FL, Karen Thompson Schofield and her husband Gordon of Lady Lake, FL, Robert Joseph Thompson of Leesburg, FL and Randall David Thompson of Leesburg, FL; seven great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and nephews. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Charles Ronald Hayes, a beloved grandson, Michael Duane Thompson and six brothers and five sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2:00PM at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg Chapel. Visitation to be held prior to the service from 12:00PM (Noon) till the hour of service at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg Chapel. The burial will follow the service at Lady Lake Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Charles Ronald Hayes.