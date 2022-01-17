Villager escapes DUI charge in crash at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager has escaped a drunk driving charge following a crash this past May at Lake Sumter Landing.

Matthew George Wondrasek, 74, was arrested on the night of May 16 during the investigation of a crash at at Canal Street and Lakeshore Drive. Wondrasek’s speech was slurred and he had a “difficult time removing his Florida driver’s license from his wallet,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chicago native performed poorly on field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .042 and .040 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

However, earlier this month in Sumter County Court, Wondrasek pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving. He also has paid a $166.50 ticket for improper backing.