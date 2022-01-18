60.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Jamaica native with marijuana arrested after brief chase in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton
Andre Salter
Andre De Kerk Salter

A native of Jamaica allegedly in possession of marijuana was arrested after a brief chase in Lady Lake.

Andre Al Kerk Salter, 34, of Ocala, was speeding at 3:20 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The native of Jamaica was caught on radar traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

During a traffic stop at County Road 25 and Griffin Avenue, an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from Salter’s vehicle.  A marijuana cigarette was found between the driver’s seat and center console.

Salter was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

