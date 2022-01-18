44.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
type here...

NFL player arrested after fleeing police at high rate of speed in Fruitland Park

By Meta Minton
LeRentee Zavonne McCray
Lerentee Zavonne McCray

A National Football League player was arrested after fleeing police at a high rate of speed in Fruitland Park.

Lerentee Zavonne McCray, 31, who played on the 2015 Super Bowl winning Denver Broncos team, was at the wheel of a white Dodge Ram pickup when the chase began due to an apparent speeding violation, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and ended in Tavares.

McCray, who currently is a lineman on the Jacksonville Jaguar’s roster, was alone in the pickup, and displayed “an expletive hand gesture using the middle finger” toward the officer who initiated the traffic stop. McCray appeared to be in an “altered mental status” and was transported by Lake EMS to AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares for a medical evaluation. During an interview at the emergency room, McCray asked the officer who had chased him, “Oh, that was you? My bad.”

He was arrested on a charge of fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement. He was also cited for speeding. McCray, who lists an Ocala address, was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

The Dunnellon High School graduate played for the University of Florida from 2008 to 2012. In 2013, he signed as an undrafted rookie with Denver. He later played for the Green Bay Packers and was traded to the Buffalo Bills. He was signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 by Jacksonville.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

A renter in The Villages has a question about the distinction between homeowners and renters.

Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging officials in The Villages to take a drive at night on the multi-modal paths.

Is Florida’s lottery working for the economy?

A Village of Pennecamp resident wonders if the Florida Lottery is good for the state’s economy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

COVID-19 has flourished under the Democrat leadership

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that COVID-19 has flourished under the Democrat leadership.

What is wrong with Superintendent Rick Shirley?

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is wrong with Sumter County School Superintendent Rick Shirley? The school board is set to vote Tuesday on approval of the book, “The Naked Roommate.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos