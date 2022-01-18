NFL player arrested after fleeing police at high rate of speed in Fruitland Park

A National Football League player was arrested after fleeing police at a high rate of speed in Fruitland Park.

Lerentee Zavonne McCray, 31, who played on the 2015 Super Bowl winning Denver Broncos team, was at the wheel of a white Dodge Ram pickup when the chase began due to an apparent speeding violation, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and ended in Tavares.

McCray, who currently is a lineman on the Jacksonville Jaguar’s roster, was alone in the pickup, and displayed “an expletive hand gesture using the middle finger” toward the officer who initiated the traffic stop. McCray appeared to be in an “altered mental status” and was transported by Lake EMS to AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares for a medical evaluation. During an interview at the emergency room, McCray asked the officer who had chased him, “Oh, that was you? My bad.”

He was arrested on a charge of fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement. He was also cited for speeding. McCray, who lists an Ocala address, was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

The Dunnellon High School graduate played for the University of Florida from 2008 to 2012. In 2013, he signed as an undrafted rookie with Denver. He later played for the Green Bay Packers and was traded to the Buffalo Bills. He was signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 by Jacksonville.