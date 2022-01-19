69.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
type here...

Summerfield man nabbed with cocaine after vehicle strays into bicycle lane

By Meta Minton
Patrick Randall Midcap
Patrick Randall Midcap

A Summerfield man was nabbed with cocaine after his vehicle strayed into a bicycle lane on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

Patrick Randall Midcap, 41, was driving a red Hyundai at 9 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Register Road when his car drifted into the bicycle lane, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near Grays Airport Road. A search of his vehicle turned up cocaine and drug paraphernalia. A check revealed Midcap is on probation in a Brevard County battery case.

Midcap was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Setting the record straight on snowbirds vs. renters

A Village of Belle Aire resident, responding to a previous Letter to the Editor, attempts to clarify the difference between snowbirds and renters.

Snowbird, snowflake or frog?

A Village of Summerhill man offers a theory about status here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Iowa voter turns on Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident has the story of an Iowa voter who has turned on former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

A renter in The Villages has a question about the distinction between homeowners and renters.

Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging officials in The Villages to take a drive at night on the multi-modal paths.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos