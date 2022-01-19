Summerfield man nabbed with cocaine after vehicle strays into bicycle lane

A Summerfield man was nabbed with cocaine after his vehicle strayed into a bicycle lane on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

Patrick Randall Midcap, 41, was driving a red Hyundai at 9 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Register Road when his car drifted into the bicycle lane, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near Grays Airport Road. A search of his vehicle turned up cocaine and drug paraphernalia. A check revealed Midcap is on probation in a Brevard County battery case.

Midcap was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.