A record number of vendors will be on hand this weekend for Art in the Park in Lady Lake.

A total of 77 vendors will be at the event set for Saturday and Sunday at the Lady Lake Log Cabin.

Event organizers are hopeful for a large turnout despite the chilly weekend forecast.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The event is a partnership between the Town of Lady Lake and the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce.